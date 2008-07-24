Italy's military athletes on mission for medals

By Antonella Ciancio

MILAN (Reuters) - The only war that Airman Andrew Howe and tax police officer Antonietta Di Martino plan to wage next month is on the sports field.

The pair, world silver medalists in long jump and high jump respectively, are among 170 athletes from the armed forces who will represent Italy at the Beijing Olympics.

Italy's military contingent, who make up about half the Olympic team, are on a mission for medals.

"Being a soldier is part of my life. Yes, we don't go to war but the Olympic Games are our mission," Howe, who is attached to the Air Force, told Reuters during a military ceremony in Rome this month.

The American-born athlete, who won the world silver medal with a personal-best jump of 8.47 meters in Osaka last year, recently experienced his first flight on a C-130 aircraft.

His sporting prowess means the 23-year-old is exempted from taking part in military operations and Howe said he did not yet know if he would go on serving in the Air Force after retiring from sport.

High jumper Di Martino cherishes the thought of wearing a uniform and chasing drug traffickers and tax evaders.