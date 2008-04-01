Gymnast Vanessa Ferrari gears up for Beijing

By Antonella Ciancio

BRESCIA, Italy (Reuters) - Vanessa Ferrari likes Formula One, red is her favorite color and she responds readily when her coach tells her to put her "foot on the gas."

Like the famous Italian racing car, this 17-year-old who won the first individual world all-round gold in the history of Italian women's gymnastics in 2006 has the stuff of champions.

She does not tire of people playing on her name: "I'm happy with it. The Ferrari is a beautiful car. It's great."

Fronting Italy's gymnastics team for August's Beijing Olympics, Ferrari began in the sport when she was seven.

"In the beginning it was like a game," she told Reuters after performing a routine on the asymmetric bars at her new gym in the northern city of Brescia. But, tumbling and bouncing for more than 30 hours a week, she now knows how serious the game is.

Unlike most girls of her age, she has no time for shopping, let alone dating. "I'd like to go out with friends but I train twice a day, then I go to school and at night I go home," said the softly-spoken gymnast.

"Love? No, not now," she whispered. "Now there's gymnastics. It's a very important moment in my life. I try to focus on training."