Italian boxers tone up in edgy Marcianise

MARCIANISE, Italy (Reuters) - A three-year-old boy punches a boxing bag with a pair of big gloves. Nearby, his father is training a group of wannabe champions. Out in the street a poster reads: "Marcianise, land of boxers."

This town of 40,000 people north of Naples -- whose once rural landscape is now scarred by piles of garbage and bleak factories -- has reason to be proud of its boxing tradition.

Half the members of the Italian team which has qualified for the Beijing Olympics were born in this troubled place, where newspapers are dominated by tales of a trash crisis and the Camorra, the local version of mafia.

"The inhabitant of Marcianise is born with a great desire to be in punch-ups. So we have a very easy task," chief coach Domenico Brillantino told Reuters during a sparring session at the "Excelsior boxe," the club he founded 30 years ago.

"We prepare them, we try to mould their desire to fight so it's within sporting rules. And we turn them into champions."

The "Excelsior," a Latin name for "higher," is housed rent-free in an elementary school. Far from the glitzy arenas seen on television, it has a story of self-denial to tell.

"When I see my picture on the cover of a glossy magazine I see a whole life of sacrifices that started when I was 10 years old," world amateur heavyweight champion Clemente Russo, one of the sport's most popular athletes, told Reuters during a training session at the "Fiamme Oro" police sports centre outside Rome.