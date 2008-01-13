In Iran, some women pursue rights despite pressure

By Fredrik Dahl

TEHRAN (Reuters) - Nahid Keshavarz says two weeks in an Iranian jail didn't deter her from helping try to collect one million signatures for a petition urging more women's rights and, if anything, prison showed the cause was worth fighting for.

Keshavarz is one of dozens of women who campaigners say have been detained since 2006 when the drive was launched. Most were released within a few days or weeks.

"No one wants to go to prison. But if we have to pay a price then we will, like women have all over the world," said the 34-year-old, who was held on security-related charges after collecting signatures in Tehran.

"It has become a daily part of my life," said Keshavarz, whose pink headscarf conforms to laws in the Islamic Republic requiring women to cover their heads in public. She collects names on buses, while out shopping and at parties.

She was arrested in April as she gathered signatures in the capital's Laleh Park. Of 25 women in her section of the prison, some were accused of killing their husbands, she said in Farsi with a friend interpreting.

"They married too early, lived in dire conditions, they had violent relationships, none of them had prior criminal records."

She was speaking at a sale of paintings by other women which was sponsored by activists to raise funds to help women jailed on various charges. One of the pictures showed a woman with her throat slit. A bloody dagger was the focus of another and a third showed handcuffed arms raised, with fists clenched.