European firm thrives in Iran despite sanctions

By Fredrik Dahl

TEHRAN (Reuters) - British executive Robert Mills says his express delivery firm is enjoying explosive growth in Iran, despite tightening international sanctions on the Islamic Republic over its disputed nuclear plans.

With a longstanding U.S. embargo barring two key rivals from entering the world's fourth-largest crude producer, DHL Express claims a share of at least 60 percent of what Mills called one of the region's fastest-growing markets for the sector.

"Business is good, business is improving year-on-year," enthused the 40-year-old country manager of DHL, a unit of mail and logistics group Deutsche Post.

"After China and Russia in the 80s and 90s it is one of the biggest untapped markets left in terms of consumers."

A service provider which has no major dealings with Iranian banks, which are increasingly shunned by their Western counterparts, DHL's experience is not representative of the environment facing foreign companies in Iran.

But its position in transport does illustrate how Iran's windfall gains from high oil prices are, to some extent, cushioning the sanctions' impact on the country.

For Mills, financial and other punitive measures imposed by the United Nations and the United States since late 2006 over Tehran's nuclear programme have not slowed business: "I can't feel them, I can't see them," he said.