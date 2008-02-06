India's "Republic of Work" fails rural poor

By Simon Denyer

SHEIKHPUR, India (Reuters) - A dozen men shovel soil into baskets, carry them a few yards and dump the earth at the head of a new dirt road snaking through a remote Indian village.

It is hard to imagine the road lasting long during the annual monsoon rains and floods which batter this eastern region.

This is part of what the government proudly calls its "Republic of Work," a flagship plan to provide 100 days of employment every year for tens of millions of rural poor, which is running into serious trouble two years after its launch.

Critics say much of the work carried out under the National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (NREGA) is pointless, much of the money stolen and the entire scheme misguided in a country plagued by fractious, weak and often corrupt governance.

Even its supporters say a radical overhaul is needed.

"On the one hand, political leaders parade the NREGA as one of the main achievements of this government," the scheme's architects Aruna Roy, Jean Dreze and Nikhil Dey wrote.

"On the other hand the government is doing far too little to face the organizational challenges involved in ensuring that the Act achieves its potential."