After war, Nepali business awaits a peace dividend

By Alistair Scrutton

KATHMANDU (Reuters) - For Nepali businessman Shashi Kanta Agarwal, it was not just being shot that was scary. It was a threatening phone call later that symbolized how hard it was to do business in one of the world's poorest nations.

"After shooting at me I got a call -- 'This time you went to hospital, the next time you'll be dead'," said Agarwal, still nursing a bullet wound in his thigh from a February attack.

The attack was brazen. Two men on a motorcycle without helmets or masks to hide their faces drove up mid-morning on a busy street in the capital and pumped two shots through the side windows of his car before speeding off.

Agarwal says the attack came from a criminal gang trying to extort him, a problem that has mushroomed in Nepal since the end of decade-long civil war in 2006 that had brought hopes of a "peace dividend" to the Himalayan nation.

"Many people have been kidnapped, others extorted. Security is a big threat to us. It's worse day by day," Agarwal, managing director of the Maliram Shivakumar group and one of Nepal's leading businessmen, said.

"I think several of my colleagues, in Japan, India, had plans to invest. But they have pushed back their plans."

Landlocked Nepal, with a GDP per capita of under $300, is hoping an April election, the first in nine years, will bring in a pristine constitution, as well as political stability and economic growth to match its booming neighbors India and China.