Tale of two cities as India's Gujarat goes to polls

AHMEDABAD, India (Reuters) - In India's largest supermarket, in front of rows of Japanese electronics, French perfume and Californian plums, it is hard to find anyone who does not support Narendra Modi.

This is home turf for the charismatic and controversial chief minister of the western state of Gujarat, who has brought development with a hardline Hindu nationalist face and is seeking re-election next week.

"You can see all the development in Gujarat, the roads are very good, a lot of malls, entertainment centers, the express highway," said 23-year-old Chirayu Patel, a Hindu who works for Nokia and who was shopping with his girlfriend.

"I really admire Modi's style, his attitude."

Gujarat is one of the richest and fastest growing states in a booming India, and the gleaming Reliance Mart in its main city Ahmedabad is a symbol of consumerist culture in a region where money was always important.

Modi's business-friendly and relatively efficient government is taking credit for what he calls "Vibrant Gujarat."

But on the other side of town, vibrancy is in desperately short supply. Here, the minority Muslim population lives in poverty, in what can only be described as a series of ghettoes.