Nepal king makes animal sacrifices to power goddess

By Gopal Sharma

KATHMANDU (Reuters) - Nepal's King Gyanendra, facing imminent ouster from the throne, made perhaps his last royal public appearance at a shrine outside Kathmandu on Monday and offered annual prayers to Kali, the Hindu goddess of power.

The 60-year-old king was accompanied by Queen Komal to the temple of Dakshinkali perched by the side of a stream in a jungle-clad ravine 25 km (15 miles) south of Kathmandu.

Gyanendra, facing the abolition of the 239-year-old monarchy after the Maoists emerged as the biggest party in assembly elections in April, offered prayers to the "family deity."

The king sat crossed-legged in front of the deity and made five sacrifices - of a buffalo, a goat, a lamb, a duck and a rooster -- to goddess Kali, a common practice among Nepali Hindus, to please the deity.

"This is a ritual for peace and prosperity for the self and the family," priest Sekhar Prasad Pandit said after performing the 45-minute ritual. "This is done in the hope to get one's desires fulfilled."

As the king arrived driving a black limousine dozens of people including some royalists cheered and offered him flowers.

Some animal rights activists were angry.