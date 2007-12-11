Delhi jails beggars in push to become a modern city

By Jonathan Allen

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Most mornings in New Delhi, a battered van sets off around the Indian capital and snatches bedraggled and disabled men from the streets.

These men are among the last things Delhi wants to see as it spruces itself up ahead of hosting the 2010 Commonwealth Games, seen as a chance to flaunt the capital as the face of a new, more modern India.

Hundreds of beggars are being locked up for between one and ten years under anti-begging laws.

As the raid van patrols the streets of Delhi, officers watch expectantly through the windows as a hunchbacked young man in rags hobbles around a corner, his withered left leg dangling between his crutches, a memento of childhood polio.

The man stopped at a roadside kiosk and stretched out a hand. The kiosk owner took pity.

"He gave him money, let's go!" shouted A.M. Pandey, head of the Delhi's beggar raiding team, as he and a colleague hurtled out of the van towards the man, who was carefully pocketing a one-rupee coin (about 2 U.S. cents).

The shocked man first tried smiling his way out of trouble as he was led across the road, his crutches scrabbling on tarmac.