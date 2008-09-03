Kashmir's "children of conflict" rise in anger

By Alistair Scrutton

SRINAGAR, India (Reuters) - The protesters organize with Facebook, YouTube as well as via messages from local mosques. They eschew violence, but are seething with anger.

They are Indian Kashmir's new generation of radicalized separatists who are proving a huge challenge to New Delhi by spurring the biggest demonstrations against India in two decades.

"The older generation is tired." said Zaffar, a 23 year-old student in Srinagar, Kashmir's summer capital, in a street under curfew where dozens of heavily armed police patrolled. "Our generation has understood what the problem is."

Zaffar was surrounded by similar youths, each recounting a police beating or an abuse at the hands of troops. With text messages blocked by the government and many mobiles mysteriously cut, they often relied on the Internet to communicate.

Protests by hundreds of thousands of Kashmiris in the last month highlight how a younger generation who know little but war are taking the lead and radicalizing a separatist movement that had tentatively talked peace with New Delhi.

In at least two incidents, protesters marched to separatist politicians' homes demanding they lead them in marches.

This anger may prove a setback for any negotiated solution to a conflict that has already sparked two wars between India and Pakistan, which rule in parts but claim the region in full.