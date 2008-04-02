Microcredit raises hopes for India's farm widows

By Krittivas Mukherjee

SUNNA, India (Reuters) - Savita Jiddewar is a rare success story on the cotton fields of central India, the epicenter of an agrarian crisis that has seen 150,000 farmers commit suicide since 1997 because they could not pay back loans.

Her home stands out strikingly in this small village of dirt lanes and pale blue brick houses. She has a television set, a DVD player and a comfortable sofa. A mobile phone rings intermittently and the aroma of cooking wafts from the kitchen.

Clearly, she is well off in a farming village where most people struggle to make ends meet and where at least four people have killed themselves unable to repay crop loans.

While her neighbors borrowed heavily, entangling themselves in a never-ending cycle of debts, Jiddewar, a widow whose husband and daughter died in a road accident, made her moves smartly.

She joined a microcredit program last year, saving tiny amounts that she ploughed back into her cotton fields, and earning a life of relative comfort.

After the agrarian crisis broke out in the early 1990s when India began privatizing its economy, several voluntary organizations and banks in the region began microcredit schemes for women.

But women are only now joining in large numbers and the benefits are showing.