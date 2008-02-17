Doing business the hard way in India's wild east

By Simon Denyer

HAJIPUR, India (Reuters) - The white envelope filled with ten 500 rupee ($13) notes was dispatched to the electricity board official as a "goodwill gesture."

Soon it came back, with a message from a subordinate. The official was not playing ball -- at least not at that price.

"He refused to accept it, and now he is cooking up a problem," the factory manager said as the envelope was handed back. "I will have to pay the bugger 20,000 ($500) in the evening."

The manager had wanted a second power line for an extension for his small factory in the Hajipur Industrial Area in India's eastern state of Bihar. A simple request, the official had threatened to tie it up in endless red tape, unless he was paid.

The routine way the bribe was offered, and the way the episode unfolded in front of a Reuters correspondent, offers a tiny insight into the problems of doing business in a state which has become a byword for poverty, lawlessness and corruption.

India's boom has not reached Bihar, a state of 90 million people almost completely disconnected from the global economy.

It is the country's poorest and one of its slowest growing states, with "exceptionally low" levels of private investment, according to the World Bank. There is no sign of any foreign investment at all.