Blind cricket to take off in match-mad Bangladesh

By Azad Majumder

DHAKA (Reuters Life!) - Sporting dark glasses under a beating sun, the group of cricketers in downtown Dhaka look like any other enthusiasts in the cricket-mad city.

But the young team are not just whacking balls far into the distance, they're making history as the first blind sportsmen to take up the game in Bangladesh.

"I heard a lot about cricket from friends who are not blind and play cricket and watch it on television," said Ferdous Hasan, one of more than 30 players attending a two-week training course run by the National Association of Sports for the Persons with Disability (NASPD).

The 16-year-old lost his sight when he was 5 years old after contracting typhoid.

Until the camp, his enjoyment of cricket was limited to listening to running commentaries on the radio and television.

"It pains me when I feel that I would have also played the world's top game (cricket) had I not been blind," Hasan said. "But instead of cursing my luck, I decided to join the cricket camp ... I want to make my mark."

Invented in Melbourne in 1922, blind cricket spread to England, the home of cricket, in the 1940s.