Bangladeshis risk lives to meet steel needs

By Nizam Ahmed

KADAMRASUL, Bangladesh (Reuters) - Bangladeshi workers dismantling ships and recycling the vessels' parts say they know their jobs are dangerous, but they have no better options to feed their families.

At least 10 workers were killed in mishaps and explosions on board ships while they were being dismantleds over the past year, to raise the toll to over 1,000 since 1996, police say.

About 30,000 workers, only a few wearing boots and almost none with helmets, work in some 22 shipbreaking yards in Bangladesh to dismantle around 80 giant, out-of-service ocean-going vessels and oil-tankers on average every year.

Over the decades many other workers have been maimed, and some have become ill due to the effects of carcinogenic chemicals.

However, shipbreaking officials say the death rate was much higher during the initial stage of the Bangladesh shipbreaking industry in the early 1980s, and awareness, precautions and training have subsequently reduced casualties.

As a precaution every scrapped oil-tanker must sail to the yard from the port of origin with empty and open reservoirs, so lingering chemicals and residues get neutralized naturally through ventilation before docking, said a shipbreaker who declined to be named.

Explosions on scrapped oil-tankers were responsible for many of the fatalities in the business's early days. More common recently are deaths from accidental falls or blows from metal pieces as ships are torn apart.