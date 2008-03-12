Triumphant outcome set for conservatives in Isfahan

By Parisa Hafezi

ISFAHAN, Iran (Reuters) - Few in this traditionalist Iranian city doubt that the conservatives will triumph in Friday's parliamentary election.

Nonetheless, even among the people of Isfahan -- who overwhelmingly backed President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad in his successful 2005 presidential bid -- his popularity is falling as disenchantment with his policies mounts.

"I have always voted but you see the result now. What has the government done for the economy? It is worse than ever," said Reza, an antique dealer in Isfahan's covered bazaar, where traders are traditionally staunchly conservative.

This may not mean Reza and others are about to shift towards reformists seeking political and social change. But it may depress the turnout, which is the opposite of what Iran's leadership wants.

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei renewed a call on Wednesday for voters to come out in large numbers to show support for the ruling system and defy the Islamic Republic's "enemies" -- generally a reference to the United States. Other leaders echoed his call.

But there's little appetite for an election in this historic city -- where only one banner, put up by the municipality to urge a high turnout, hangs in Isfahan's vast central square flanked by turquoise-domed mosques and a cedar-columned palace.

And everyone seems clear about the outcome.