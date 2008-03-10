Many Iranians, rich and poor, want real change

By Parisa Hafezi

TEHRAN (Reuters) - They live a world apart in the same sprawling city.

One is a working-class single mother who holds down two jobs to feed her four children. The other, a wealthy housewife, lives in a villa in upscale north Tehran.

The women will vote for the same group of candidates in Iran's parliamentary election on Friday, but for different reasons. What unites them, and many others, is their disillusionment -- either with hardline President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad or his reformist opponents.

Maryam Fadai, 36, works in a factory in the morning and cleans houses in the afternoon. She voted for Ahmadinejad in 2005 when he promised to distribute oil wealth more equitably but his supporters will not get her backing this time.

"I voted for Ahmadinejad. But nothing changed," she said in her tiny two-room home in south Tehran, during a brief rest from juggling jobs and cooking and cleaning for her family.

Ahmadinejad's economic decisions have come under fire as inflation has surged to around 20 percent, making many Iranians feel poorer despite the country's windfall oil earnings.

Analysts say voter anger over the president's economic performance could see most of Tehran's 30 parliamentary seats go to a moderate conservative group formed by Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, the capital's mayor.