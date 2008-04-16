China's retailers well-armed in food price war, for now

By Joseph Chaney

GUANGZHOU, China (Reuters) - Vegetable seller Xiao Wang shrugged and laughed ruefully, weighing a bundle of scallions at his tiny stall in the backstreets of this booming southern metropolis.

"Everything has gone up by around 20 percent," he said, puffing on a cigarette alongside a table laid out with eggplant, broccoli and peppers. "And there's nothing we can do about it."

With inflation at an 11-year high in China, analysts say the country's food retailers -- from domestic players Lianhua, Wumart and Times Ltd to international behemoths Carrefour and Wal-Mart -- are best positioned to weather the storm, at least for now.

The reason is simple: Food demand, unlike demand for most other consumer goods, is relatively inelastic.

In times of high prices, as in times of low, people need to eat. And retailers, unlike producers wrestling with soaring input costs, have more leeway to raise prices before consumers change eating habits.

But, analysts warn, Chinese consumers, much like their foreign counterparts, will shift to cheaper food at a certain tipping point.

Starting from the second half of 2007 and accelerating into 2008, the price of a 335 ml can of Tsingtao beer increased 20 percent to 3.60 yuan ($0.515), and a 125 gram tub of Yili yoghurt leapt 25 percent to 1.75 yuan, according to data from Carrefour and Lianhua.