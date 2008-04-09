Chinese art records broken at Sotheby's HK auctions

By James Pomfret

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Demand for top-tier Chinese artwork remained robust at Sotheby's biannual Hong Kong sales on Wednesday, as buyers ignored troubled global stock markets to set record prices for feted blue-chip artists such as Zhang Xiaogang.

On a day when China's benchmark Shanghai Composite Index tumbled more than 5 percent on fresh fears about the subprime debt crisis and the U.S. economy, art buyers at Sotheby's packed auction hall showed no sign of curbed exuberance, bidding actively for the day's premium lots.

The most expensive work to be hammered off was Liu Xiaodong's politically charged "Battlefield Realism: The Eighteen Arhats," which fetched HK$61.92 million ($7.83 million) including the buyer's premium, almost tripling the previous world auction record for the artist. The buyer was from Asia, Sotheby's said.

Liu's realist work is comprised of 18 separate life-sized portraits of ordinary soldiers from China and Taiwan, symbolizing fraught ties between the two sides across the Taiwan Straits.

Another major work was an oil painting by red-hot Chinese painter Zhang Xiaogang, "Bloodline: The Big Family No. 3," which fetched HK$47.36 million ($6.06 million) after brisk bidding. It doubled the presale estimate and is Zhang's most expensive work ever auctioned, Sotheby's said. The buyer was Taiwanese.

Zhang and Liu are among a vanguard of Chinese contemporary artists including Cai Guoqiang, Xu Bing, Wang Guangyi, Zeng Fanzhi and Yue Minjun who have seen an astronomical appreciation in the value of their works in the past three to four years.

"There was robust competition from across Asia but we saw international bidding and buying at all levels of the market as well," said Evelyn Lin, Sotheby's head of contemporary Chinese art, in a statement.