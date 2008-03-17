From stew to fashion accessory: A dog's life in China

By Joseph Chaney

GUANGZHOU, China (Reuters) - If you're a dog in China then you'd better hope to be of the cute and furry variety sold in pet shops rather than a homely-looking mutt sold at a live animal market as the main ingredient in dog meat stew.

"We still eat dog, but not this kind of dog," Liu Ming, a pet shop salesman said, pointing to a toffee-colored puppy with floppy ears on sale for about 500 yuan or $70.

"We eat much bigger dogs."

Keeping pets is becoming all the rage among the affluent in China, even though some Chinese still consume dog and cat meat.

Combined spending on pet food and pet care in China will be worth an estimated $870 million in 2008, according to Euromonitor International. That's up roughly 15 percent from the $757 million spent in 2007.

"In China, more and more people are raising pets. It's not as difficult as before," Liu said, as curious onlookers crowded his stall in a dusty street of the southern boomtown of Guangzhou.

One thing is certain: the old belief that pets are a bourgeois indulgence held during the rule of Mao Zedong no longer has currency in the booming economy of the world's most populous country.