China island sets sights on international tourism market

By John Ruwitch and Xie Heng

HAIKOU, China (Reuters) - With a tropical climate and unspoilt, palm-fringed beaches, Hainan has all the ingredients to become one of Asia's top tourist resorts.

But "China's Hawaii," as Hainan has been dubbed, only now seems poised to fulfill that ambition as it recovers from an economic slump that has left it lagging other parts of China.

For years, the 48-storey tower that is the tallest building in Hainan province gathered dust as a half-built skeleton like hundreds of other ill-fated construction projects caught in one of China's nastiest property bubbles.

Now construction is almost over and the plush Haikou Master hotel and serviced apartments is a symbol of the island's efforts to recover from a meltdown in the early 1990s after a wave of speculation pushed property into the stratosphere.

"Sales are going very well," said agent Hong Weibin as he showed a new luxury flat in the complex.

Almost all of the 16 million sq m (172.2 million sq ft) worth of construction left unfinished after the crash has either been completed or bulldozed, and investors are returning to Hainan.

The anything-goes development model is gone, replaced by an intense focus on forging the tropical island in southwest China into a tourist destination to rival Thailand's beach resorts.