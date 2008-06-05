Penny drops for slot makers in tough Macau market

By Dominic Whiting

MACAU (Reuters) - Dragons dance across slot machines, virtual horses gallop on giant screens to Chinese commentary and a baccarat game makes gamblers feel impossibly tall by peering down the cleavage of a computer-generated croupier.

Slot machine makers are trying almost anything to crack Macau's $15 billion gaming industry and get a foothold in Asia.

But for a market that seemed a one-way bet, the going is proving surprisingly tough.

Although Macau wants to draw the masses who will pour cash into slots for hours, casinos are ratcheting up a battle for high-rollers who love baccarat -- on real tables.

Machines, modified for the Chinese market, are giving way.

"Casino operators in some cases are moving slot machines from the floor," said Mark Yoseloff, chief executive of Shuffle Master Inc, which makes slots, card shufflers and readers.

"I don't now if it's a short-term or long-term issue," he said at a gaming machine fair in Macau this week. "If we were only in the slot machine business, I'd be concerned."