Fake Chinese ceramics cast shadow over art boom

By James Pomfret

JINGDEZHEN, China (Reuters) - On a quiet hillside lying in the eastern fringes of China's famed porcelain capital of Jingdezhen, a team of potters sweat in a secret kiln, molding wet kaolin clay into knockoffs of antique Ming and Qing wares.

"This bowl I would give 85 points out of 100," said the boss of the guarded kiln complex, holding up a reproduction Qing dynasty bowl and placing it beside a near-identical prototype -- a broken original pieced together from 280-year-old blue and white shards from the reign of the Yongzheng emperor.

"The auction houses and buyers often can't tell the difference," he added, running his finger over the smooth glaze and telltale blue Yongzheng reign mark on the base of the bowl -- the finest copy of a now discarded batch of lesser fakes which could fetch over $100,000 in the open market, he said.

The jet-setting Jingdezhen ceramics trader who spoke on condition of anonymity is a small link in an increasingly global chain of top fakers, dealers and collectors who've extended the reach of the secretive multi-million dollar fake ceramics trade in recent years, riding the crest of China's art market boom.

"A large number of fakes are finding their way into auctions everywhere," said Anthony Lin, a former chairman of Christie's in Asia who now runs his own Oriental art dealership.

CERAMIC LAUNDERING

Since the Yuan dynasty (1279-1368), some of the finest porcelain ever created has come from the imperial kilns at Jingdezhen in southern China, including translucent monochrome celadons, rare Ming Chenghua wares as well as the exquisitely colored and decorated Qing enamel "famille-rose" ceramics.