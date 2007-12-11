Huge China apple crop falls short of juice demand

By Nao Nakanishi and Niu Shuping

GUANLI, China (Reuters) - It is peak harvest season in this village in northern China, and apples are piled high on both sides of the road, clogging the traffic of tractors, trucks and carts bringing in the crop from all around.

China is the world's top apple grower, accounting for nearly half of the global harvest.

It has also emerged as the world's biggest producer of apple juice, crushing more and more of its crop for exports to the United States, Europe, Japan and even Australia, and accounting for about two thirds of world supply.

Despite the apparent abundance of apples in Guanli, this year's crop has fallen short of the demand from juice manufacturers, which have expanded capacity faster than orchards can plant trees. The shortage was exacerbated by cold, wet weather that reduced the crop.

"Farmers grow apple wherever possible. All here have shifted from grains," said Zhou Yuliang, a farmer in Guanli, near Yantai, in China's top agricultural province of Shandong.

"Still the supply is not enough. There's a lot of demand from the juice sector," he told Reuters in early November, pointing to fields filled to the edges with apple trees.

Like many in this area, Zhou has switched to apples from corn in the past several years for higher income. His humble house is now equipped with a washing machine and a refrigerator and his 11-year old son goes to school in the nearby city.