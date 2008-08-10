War zone Algerians seek respite on the beach

By Zohra Bensemra

AZEFFOUN, Algeria (Reuters) - It looks like any Mediterranean resort: Young women in bikinis frolic in the surf and old folk doze under parasols in the baking heat.

There is no visible hint of north Africa's war against Islamist militants.

But visitors to the beach at Azeffoun sometimes get an audible clue to the kind of bloodshed that killed eight people on the Algerian coast on Saturday and prompts embassies to warn travellers to stay well away from Algeria's Kabylie region.

The boom of combat between Islamist rebels and the army occasionally echoes over the pretty, pine-clad hills shimmering in the heat above this beach 120 km (75 miles) east of Algiers.

The region is the main battlefield between the government of the OPEC member state and an al Qaeda arm whose suicide attacks have made it the Maghreb's most menacing militant force.

In the latest attack, a suicide car bomber killed eight people on Saturday evening in the coastal town of Zemmouri just a couple of hours drive along the shore from Azefoun.

More than 150,000 people have been killed in fighting since the military-backed authorities in 1992 scrapped a parliamentary election that radical Islamists were set to win.