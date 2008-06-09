As housing markets tumble, pity the UK estate agent

By Peter Graff

LONDON (Reuters) - Through the large show windows of his estate agency on a street corner in the once up-and-coming south London neighborhood of Streatham Hill, sales manager James Brooks can look out at what once were five competitors.

"One has shut already in the last month. They closed down," he says. He points to another on the corner.

"You see that one? That's now a virtual office. There's no staff in there. They have a sign saying you should call their Streatham Common branch."

Brooks's own team, at the local branch of estate agency Kinleigh Folkard and Hayward, has shrunk from six sales agents to four. A year ago they sold on average eight houses a week.

Now, he says, they sell half as many, at an average price about 10-15 percent lower.

"The reason there were so many estate agents is because it wasn't hard," he says. "More has changed in the property market in the last three months than in the previous ten years.

"There's much more involved in the job now than there was a year ago. You need to be sharper."