Inflation bites harder in remote Kenyan region

By C. Bryson Hull

MOYALE, Kenya (Reuters) - At a forgotten edge of Kenya's economy, remoteness has been no protection from the global pain of rising prices for the mountain town of Moyale.

It perches at the Ethiopian border, far north of the capital Nairobi across mountains that descend to a forbidding desert of black volcanic stones, sand and armed bandits before rising again into the frontier town's green scrub hills.

Few trucks reach Moyale, at the end of a tire-chewing 500 km (310 mile) rock road, and the produce it sends to the outside world is limited mostly to livestock.

But its distance and the lack of a good road has only magnified the impact of world fuel and food price rises on the cost of goods brought from outside.

"Inflation is affecting them tremendously. We rely heavily on products from Nairobi and the major reason (for inflation) is because of transport, because of the road," Moyale Central District Officer William Chirchir told Reuters.

"If it goes for 10 shillings in Nairobi, you'll get it for 50 shillings here," Chirchir said.

Because the prices of basics such as food and fuel make up such a large proportion of household budgets in Africa, people in the world's poorest continent feel soaring commodity prices more than most.