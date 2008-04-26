Poor diet undermines health of northern Afghans

By Tan Ee Lyn

ESHKASHEM, Afghanistan (Reuters) - Lunch at Gada Mohammad's single-room mud-brick house in Afghanistan's far north is the same as most other meals: dry bread washed down with tea.

"We make our living collecting and selling this herb," said Mohammad, a 45-year-old father of four, pointing to a pile of roots on the floor of his smoke-blackened room.

Badakhshan, bordering Tajikistan to the north, is far from the fighting with Taliban insurgents in the south, but is still one of Afghanistan's poorest provinces. Those that fare worst live in the mountains where they are snowed in for up to six months of the year.

In outlying districts such as Raghistan, Kohistan and Darwaz, there is little cultivable land and people survive on mulberries and other types of wild food, aid workers say.

They keep a few sheep, goats and cows for food and dairy products, but winter is especially punishing.

"Malnutrition is very serious, they don't eat fruit, or vegetables. It's very difficult even for them to eat normal food like bread," said Rona Azamyan, coordinator of the Midwifery Education Program in Faizabad, the main town in Badakhshan.

Because of malnutrition, many women die during childbirth and many children do not survive beyond the age of five.