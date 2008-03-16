Nepal's last king breeds contempt, and some nostalgia

By Alistair Scrutton

KATHMANDU (Reuters) - It was perhaps the last public act of a jaded 240-year-old monarchy.

King Gyanendra had appeared at a temple to worship the Hindu god of destruction. It was the kind of ritual that once had Nepalis in awe, but now the talking point from once reverential subjects was whether or not their monarch would be stoned.

The king strode through a crowd where only last year protesters had stoned his motorcade. He waved, police charged the crowd with batons and he escaped to his car, safe from any flying objects but not from a wave of anti-royalist feelings.

"He was God, but due to his actions he has turned into a ghost," said Ram Prasad Neupane, a 30 year-old Hindu priest outside Pashupatinath temple, where smoke and ash from the wooden pyres of cremated Nepalis hung in the night air.

Traditionally regarded as a reincarnation of the Hindu god Vishnu, King Gyanendra's days are numbered as Nepal prepares for April constituent assembly elections that will almost certainly abolish the monarchy, sealing a peace deal that ended a decade-long Maoist insurgency.

Now confined to his last remaining palace, the 61-year-old king's downfall highlights Nepal's changes as it loses its status as the world's last Hindu state.

Some 700 of his staff face transfer or removal by the government. An interim government has already withdrawn half of the 2,000 soldiers guarding his sprawling palace. Around 10 other palaces have been taken over by the government.