Guns, not golf, as Pakistani army battles militants

By Robert Birsel

KABAL, Pakistan (Reuters) - No tourists are hitting balls down the fairways of the once-peaceful Kabal golf course in Pakistan's Swat valley these days.

Quite the contrary, the army has taken over the course as it battles Islamist militants who had tried to impose Taliban-style rule in the valley in North West Frontier Province.

A helicopter gunship is at the ready on one of the brown fairways while on another, big guns have been dug in, their long barrels pointing towards distant mountains.

"They have killed so many militants," says Major Mohammad Shafique of his battery of six 130 mm artillery pieces that can fire a shell a distance of 33 km (20 miles).

The Swat valley, about five hours drive on mountain roads from Islamabad, had been a popular tourist destination with guides describing the sprawling and scenic golf course, built by a former princely ruler, as a golfer's paradise.

But this year well-armed militants appeared and began to enforce their brand of hardline sharia law.

Led by a young, charismatic cleric called Fazlullah, the militants, many, like Fazlullah, believed to be veterans of Afghan fighting, attacked the police, closed girls schools and video shops and tried to destroy Buddhist ruins.