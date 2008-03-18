Nepal Maoists face the ballot box

By Alistair Scrutton

BHAKUNDEBESI VALLEY, Nepal (Reuters) - During their decade-long "people's war," thousands of Nepal's Maoist rebels endured harsh jungle treks, disease and fire fights with troops.

But now their cadres may face tougher nuts to crack -- the ballot box and frail villagers like Saili Bika.

"I don't trust Maoists. They are killers. I have no hopes for these shits," the 68-year-old low caste, barefoot villager said by her mud hut where she eked a living as a part-time tool maker.

Bhakundebesi valley, about two hours drive from Kathmandu, used to be a Maoist bastion. Dozens of police and soldiers were killed here only two years ago in two ambushes, before a peace deal was signed in 2006 and elections were called.

While the Maoists do enjoy some support in this steep, fertile valley, many villagers like Bika will not vote for them in April elections that will draw up a new constitution and appoint a parliament to run one of the world's poorest countries.

The elections, the first in around nine years, are touted as a landmark for Nepal, heralding the abolition of a 240-year-old monarchy and ushering in stability for this nation wedged in between regional superpowers India and China.

The Maoists, whose guerrilla army numbered nearly 20,000 fighters before they gave up arms in 2006, may have huge leverage. The war saw the Maoists control swathes of rural territory. That presence is still felt, and painted hammers and sickle adorn the valley's main road.