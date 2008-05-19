India's silicon valley eyes political change

By Alistair Scrutton

BANGALORE, India (Reuters) - It's been a frustrating time for many businesses in India's IT hub of Bangalore. Endless traffic jams, sporadic power, a chaotic airport and many politicians who just couldn't give a damn.

For four years, Karnataka state, home to India's "silicon valley," was ruled by a chaotic coalition with a regional party. With Janata Dal (S)'s support base among farmers, politicians were criticized for ignoring Bangalore's IT "elites."

The result - more decrepit public transport, four hour commutes, packed roads and blackouts that have taken some glean off this city as it faces increasing competition from other cities such as Shanghai and Manila to attract foreign investment.

Now many executives hope state elections, ending on May 22, may offer hope for the world's "back office," accounting for a third of India's $41 billion software exports, by bringing in politicians to address grievances of businesses.

It is not just about political pie-in-the-sky promises.

Karnataka will hold the first major election under a new constituency map. The first new map in decades, it gives more political weight to urban India and its business workers and could weaken India's traditionally pro-rural politicians as the country prepares for general elections within the year.

"In the last four to five years, a lot was squandered away in Bangalore. What has happened, happened in spite of," said Ashok Kheny, an Indian businessman who has unsuccessfully battled for years to finish a $700 million highway and township project.