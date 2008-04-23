Afghan ministry in a lather over Indian soaps

By Jonathon Burch

KABUL (Reuters) - Faced with defiant television stations ignoring its ban on showing Indian soap operas, Afghanistan's culture ministry on Wednesday issued a third deadline to stop airing the shows which it says are un-Islamic.

The row between the Islamist-led culture ministry and the privately run television stations reflects the tension within Afghan society between traditional conservative Islam and more liberal foreign values.

Afghanistan's most popular television station, Tolo, and the smaller Afghan TV, both privately owned, defied the ministry's previous Tuesday deadline and continued to show their highly popular Indian soap operas on Wednesday.

Two other stations, Ariana and Noorin, complied with the ministry's previous two bans and pulled their soaps off the air.

The Afghan Ministry of Information and Culture issued a "final warning" to Tolo and Afghan TV to stop broadcasting the Indian soaps by April 29, "otherwise they will be referred to the judiciary," it said.

Conservative Muslim clerics launched a campaign last year to stop the Indian soaps operas, branding them as immoral and against Islamic culture.

They object to men and women being shown together, "immodestly" dressed women, the worship of Hindu idols and the staple soap opera plots of tangled love lives and infidelity.