Villagers battle plans for world's cheapest car

By Alistair Scrutton

SINGUR, India (Reuters) - The world's cheapest car may be coming to India soon, but at a price.

For years, Asha Patra and her husband tilled their land in eastern India for a meager but stable living. Then the communist state government walled it off for a factory to make the world's cheapest car, Tata Motor's Nano, dubbed India's "People's Car."

With no land left, they switched to a tea shop, but their pots and cups were stolen three times. Unable to make ends meet, Patra sold her gold earrings, one of her few valuable family possessions, for 1,300 rupees (about $32).

Her husband soon became silent, withdrawn and stopped eating. One day in December he went to a cow shed and hanged himself.

"He was still alive when they found him but he died minutes later," said Patra. Her expressionless face was half-covered with a shawl in her mud hut near the factory wall. "The factory was the problem. Otherwise we could earn a living."

Tata Motors, a unit of Indian conglomerate Tata group, is preparing in October to start rolling out thousands of Nanos from its new state-of-the-art factory at a 1,000 acre (400 hectare) complex in Singur, a cluster of villages an hour's drive from Kolkata, capital of West Bengal state.

Eventually some 250,000 cars a year will be produced in a project that has cost Tata about $375 million. Auto makers globally are wondering if the Nano, selling at about $2,500, can successfully revolutionize cheap car design.