East Timor athletes face obstacles in Olympics bid

By Tito Belo

DILI (Reuters) - East Timor athletes training for the Olympics face obstacles that range from a lack of cash to buy even basic equipment to sporadic gang violence and fears of chaos following an assassination attempt against President Jose Ramos-Horta.

East Timor was plunged into a fresh crisis on Monday when rebel gunmen shot Ramos-Horta, a 1996 Nobel Peace Prize winner, and riddled Prime Minister Xanana Gusmao's car with bullets. Ramos-Horta is in serious condition in an Australian hospital, while Gusmao narrowly escaped the gunmen's bullets.

The violence may further hamper preparations by marathon runners who hope to represent Asia's youngest nation at the Olympics in August.

East Timor runners training for the Games have already discovered that the road to Beijing is paved with obstacles.

"Based on our programme, training should be done every day but sporadic incidents like gangs throwing rocks on the street makes us afraid," said Antonio Soares Xavier, who was conducting a training session with athletes in the capital Dili.

Factional bloodshed two years ago killed 37 people and drove 150,000 from their homes, with foreign troops needed to restore order and setting back development in what was already one of the world's poorest nations.

A new state of emergency declared after the shooting of Ramos-Horta, gang violence, vandalism and arson still persist. An unemployment rate estimated at about 50 percent has helped fan a gang culture among bored youths.