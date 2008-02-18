Refugee crisis and internal tensions dog East Timor

By Ahmad Pathoni

DILI (Reuters) - Delvina da Costa complained of squalid conditions and a shortage of food in the refugee camp where she has lived for almost two years, but the prospect of returning to her old neighborhood in Dili fills her with dread.

Her house in East Timor was burned down in 2006 during a wave of violence that killed 37 people and forced 150,000 from their homes, prompting the dispatch of international troops and United Nations police to restore order in the young impoverished nation of 1 million people.

"We feel it's not safe. There's no guarantee we will be protected from attacks," da Costa, 26, said, holding her naked one-year-old son in a refugee camp near Dili's largest hotel.

East Timor's government and the United Nations have started a program to relocate some 30,000 refugees living in camps that dot the capital. Starting this month, food rations for the displaced have been reduced by half in an effort to prevent refugees from becoming too reliant on handouts.

Under the $15 million program, the government will give $4,500 to each family whose home was destroyed as well as a two-month food ration and transport stipend, said Jacinto Gomes, state secretary for social affairs.

Those whose homes were damaged but which can still be repaired will get $3,000 and houses will be built in suburbs for people unable to return to their former dwellings for security reasons.

Gomes admitted that solving the refugee problems is not an easy task.