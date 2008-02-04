Indonesian tempeh makers struggle as soybean prices rise

By Fitri Wulandari

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia's traditional soybean cake, known as tempeh, is a source of livelihood for millions of people, many of whom are now struggling to cope with spiraling soybean prices.

The price of imported soybeans has more than doubled to 7,600 rupiah a kg from a year ago, driven by concerns about dwindling U.S. stockpiles and fears that dry weather could reduce soybean output in Argentina, the world's third-biggest soy producer.

In a bid to contain surging food prices, the Indonesian government on Friday announced that it would subsidize the price of soybean for six months, to the tune of 1,000 rupiah a kilogram.

In Indonesia, many tempeh producers run small family- or individually-owned stalls, and they have found it difficult to pass on the higher cost of ingredients to regular customers.

"Soybean prices are rising every day. I can't get much money by selling tempeh now, just enough for daily meals," said Sunaryo, a 55-year-old tempeh maker from Jakarta.

Sunaryo has been making fermented soybean cakes for over three decades in a small windowless room filled with smoke from fire on which he boils the beans.