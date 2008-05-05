Malaysia drops idea of travel restriction for women

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia rejected on Monday a proposal to impose restrictions on women traveling overseas on their own following an outcry from women's groups.

Home (Interior) Minister Syed Hamid Albar said his ministry could not impose conditions requiring women to get written consent from their family before they can travel abroad alone.

"There cannot be (such) a rule," the national Bernama news agency quoted him as telling reporters.

"When a person applies for a passport, we don't ask them where they are going. A person who wants to travel, makes his or her own decision to travel and how they are going to do it is up to them."

Foreign Minister Rais Yatim said on Saturday both the foreign and home ministries mooted the idea in response to a string of cases where women traveling alone were used by international drug syndicates to smuggle drugs across borders.

The Foreign Ministry clarified on Monday that Rais's proposal only related to children and women below 21 years of age.

"The proposal to facilitate young persons with parental letters of intent would not be a violation of human rights since it would, if accepted, only apply to those who are still under the legal guardianship of their parents to begin with," the ministry said in a statement.

"The proposal is not in any way intended to belittle or violate any rights."