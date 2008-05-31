Australia becomes a magnet for banker "refugees"

By Cecile Leforte

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia has become a refuge for a new endangered species: the high-flying banker.

Bankers facing layoffs in Europe and the United States are looking increasingly at Australia's drum-tight market, led by expatriate Australians tempted home by a buoyant local economy.

About 34,000 Aussie nationals have returned from Britain in the past 12 months, the highest number ever registered, according to international placement firm Link Recruitment.

"I came back for three reasons: I was given a great career opportunity to run a broader business in Australia, I turned 40 and I am about to have my first baby," said Grant Lovett, head of fixed income at UBS Australia.

Aussie-born Lovett returned home after a 12-year stint in New York and London where he worked in credit markets at Bankers Trust, Barclays Capital and now UBS. Wall Street and the City of London are now in the doldrums but Sydney is brimming with deals.

Fuelled by a commodities boom, Australia has been the target for $59.6 billion in mergers so far this year, the world's fourth-largest M&A market, according to Thomson Reuters data.

"Australia is more interesting, there is a lot more going on here in the fixed income markets than a few years ago," Lovett said.