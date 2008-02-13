Malaysia's ethnic Indians to vent anger at the polls

By Clarence Fernandez

TANGKAK, Malaysia (Reuters) - On Malaysia's lush green rubber estates, Indian laborers whose ancestors were brought by British colonial rulers in the 19th century to work in tin mines and on plantations, complain of being marginalized.

Indians, one of the smallest ethnic groups in Malaysia making up just seven percent of the population, say they have been left behind as the country's Muslim majority and ethnic Chinese population reap the rewards of economic prosperity.

Race relations, a sensitive subject in Malaysia since race riots in 1969 underscored the fragility of its fragmented ethnic makeup, have become tense recently as non-Muslims fear their freedom of worship is being infringed upon and complain of government favoritism towards the majority Malay community.

With a snap election expected to be held early next month, ethnic Indians are threatening to use the ballot box to vent frustration over the failure of government policies to improve their living standards and incomes.

"In the papers every now and then, the government says it is going to do things for us, but nothing happens here," said Anand, the third generation of his family to work on a palm oil plantation at Tangkak, about 200 km from Kuala Lumpur.

"So the government doesn't do anything for estate workers, being Indians. If they were not Indians, maybe Malays or Chinese, the government would have done something for them."

The Muslim-majority Malays make up about 60 percent of the population, while ethnic Chinese, who dominate the business sector, account for about 25 percent.