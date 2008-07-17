Danish handball men hope to copy the women

By Rasmus Nord Jorgensen

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Taking up where their female counterparts left off, Denmark's men's handball team hope to finally win Olympic gold next month.

Inspired by a European title win, after years of near-misses in major competitions, the men believe their turn has come.

Denmark have won Olympic handball gold at the last three Games -- with the women's team.

The men could only watch, having failed to qualify for all three Games. In other major competitions they developed a semi-final jinx, losing at that stage to Germany in the 2002, 2004 and 2006 European championships and to Poland at the 2007 world championships.

They finally broke the spell in January, taking European gold after getting their revenge on the German team in the semi-finals. Now they are after a first Olympic medal.

The men will carry a nation's hopes after the women's team, which is being rebuilt after a change of generation, failed to qualify for Beijing.

"We are going for the gold," coach Ulrik Wilbek told Reuters. "Since we won the European championship and since we have a good team, we would be disappointed if we don't get any medals."