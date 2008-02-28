Francis Obikwelu looks at life beyond the running track

By Mark Elkington

MADRID (Reuters) - Portugal's 29-year-old sprint king Francis Obikwelu is looking to a future beyond the fast lane and wants to make sure he bows out at the top with a memorable performance in China.

"It's going to be my last year at the Olympics. In 2009 I'll run for my club and for Portugal and that's it, I'm done," Obikwelu, who clocked a searing 9.86 seconds when he took the 100 meters silver behind the since-disgraced Justin Gatlin in Athens in 2004, told Reuters in an interview.

"I want to leave the sport when I am on top. It's a tough decision because I enjoy running and I know I can still run because I am talented. But it's my life and I have to decide.

"I'm going to set up a business and check out what's good for me. I've got a plan and it's secret. I don't know yet if I am going to run (at the European championships) in Barcelona in 2010."

The Nigerian-born sprinter, who became the first man since Italian Pietro Mennea in 1978 to do the sprint double at the European championships with his triumphs in Gothenburg in 2006, also has a personal reason drawing him away from a sport that demands such unerring commitment and intense personal focus.

"I want to have a family," he explained. "I am going to get myself together after the Olympics. If I have a wife with kids coming up I don't want to be driving everywhere and leaving her alone."

FUN FACTOR