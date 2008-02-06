Fears for future of Lithuania's nuclear town

By Patrick Lannin and Nerijus Adomaitis

VISAGINAS, Lithuania (Reuters) - When Lithuania's sole nuclear power station closes next year, European Union officials will sigh with relief, but nearby residents are already fretting over the future of their town.

The EU's concern is safety. The Ignalina plant has the same type of reactors as Chernobyl in Ukraine, where a 1986 reactor meltdown caused the world's worst nuclear disaster.

With the closure, Lithuania will lose a source of 70 percent of its electricity, and the population of nearby Visaginas, one in 10 of whom work at the plant, are worried about their future.

Visaginas, with its streets of concrete apartment blocks, was purpose-built for workers at Ignalina, where the first reactor came on line in 1983 and the second in 1987. It houses Lithuania's highest concentration of Russians, imported for their nuclear skills from the rest of the former Soviet Union.

At the plant, in a turbine room the length of a soccer pitch, reached through a maze of corridors, huge cogs have been dismantled and lie waiting for transport to the scrap heap.

"It is a very regrettable decision as many of us will lose our jobs," said plant worker Mikhail Nosyrev, who was shifting equipment in the cavernous, metal-lined first reactor which was closed in 2004 under Lithuania's agreement to join the EU.

The second is to close at the end of 2009.