Stanley Cup captains poised for milestones

By Steve Keating

PITTSBURGH (Reuters) - When the Stanley Cup is handed to the winning captain sometime this week it will mark a significant NHL milestone.

If Detroit Red Wings defenseman Nicklas Lidstrom is called forward, the classy Swede will become the first European to captain an NHL champion, confirming foreign players bring not only talent but also leadership to the sport.

The Red Wings lead the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-1 and Game Five is in Detroit on Monday.

If the Penguins fight back to win the best-of-seven final then it will be "Sid the Kid," Sidney Crosby, who raises the trophy, becoming at the age of 20 the youngest captain of a Stanley Cup champion.

While both men have cases heaving with awards, being the player who hoists hockey's Holy Grail is widely regarded as one of the sport's greatest single honors.

Crosby is not quite yet old enough to legally drink champagne from Lord Stanley's famous mug.

But in just three seasons he has put his stamp on the game and captaining a team to a Stanley Cup triumph would confirm his status as the face of the NHL.