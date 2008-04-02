Mineral-rich Africa entices expansive India

By Tim Cocks

KAMPALA (Reuters) - From scouting for diamonds in the deserts of Botswana to signing oil deals with Sudan and sending peacekeepers to volatile Congo, India is busy trying to match China's ever-growing clout in mineral-rich Africa and secure energy resources for its booming economy.

Trading on its relative physical proximity to Africa and a history of championing independence struggles, New Delhi will for the first time host an India-Africa heads of states meeting on April 8-9.

Some analysts say India's long trade links with Africa give it at least a cultural advantage over China. African countries see India as a valuable partner that could boost their development through public-private partnerships.

India's ties with the continent date back generations, with Indian communities firmly rooted in eastern and southern Africa, where many of their countrymen moved as labourers for Britain's former colonies.

In Uganda -- where late dictator Idi Amin expelled 40,000 Asians in 1972 -- officials are keen to see closer cooperation.

"We lost ties to India because of Amin's so-called 'economic war' on Ugandan Indians, but we're slowly getting them back," Jim Mugunga, a senior official in the government's privatization and infrastructure programme, told Reuters.

"We could gain a lot in terms of infrastructure development and technology if we got India to play a greater role," he said. "The other area is public-private partnerships, where we're strongly looking out for Indian investment."