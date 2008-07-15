Miners vs multinationals: Ghana on front-line

By Kwasi Kpodo

ACCRA (Reuters) - The illegal miners had left their mark. Tools, explosives, sacks and ropes lay beside chopped power cables some 2,300 ft below ground in AngloGold Ashanti's Obuasi mine in Ghana.

They had chiseled off anything they suspected might conceal gold ore, including support structures like shaft pillars.

Known as galamseyers, illegal miners have disrupted commercial operations in several mines in Ghana and are costing mining conglomerates millions of dollars in Africa's second biggest gold miner after South Africa.

"The galamseyers are destroying the mine ... as a result our cost of doing business has sky-rocketed," said Aboagye Ohene-Adu, a manager at Obuasi in charge of community and social development.

There are about 10,000 illegal miners operating on the surface and underground at the loss-making concession. Gold was discovered at Obuasi in 1897 and the mine was long one of the world's richest in terms of yield per tonne of ore.

But output has been declining since the 1990s. The mine produced 360,000 ounces of gold in 2007, down from a maximum of 900,000 ounces before the takeover of its parent company Ashanti Goldfields by South Africa's AngloGold four years ago.

Company officials told Reuters during a tour of the 8 km (5 mile) long site that galamsey activities rose "tenfold" in recent months and became more violent, with attacks against workers and company property.