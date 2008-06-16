Beijing poses big challenge for Turkish lifters

By Selcuk Gokoluk

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turks take pride in the international success of their weightlifters but the basic gym where the team are preparing for the Beijing Games comes as a surprise, given the prestige of their Olympic achievements.

Turkey won three gold medals at the Athens Olympics four years ago and hope to repeat the success this time despite having an older team.

Some of their lifters are preparing to retire after Beijing. Triple Olympic champion Halil Mutlu will be 35 by the time the Games begin on August 8.

"We lack private sponsors. The Ankara municipality is paying basic expenses for Halil Mutlu," coach Raif Ozel said. "I wonder how a sportsman like Mutlu would be treated if he was in America?"

Mutlu is the focus of attention as he seeks an unprecedented fourth medal in Beijing after winning the 54-kg title in Atlanta in 1996 and the 56-kg at the last two Games.

"I still owe to my country. My debt is not paid completely," Mutlu, who was born in Bulgaria as an ethnic Turk and emigrated to Turkey, told Reuters.

In their gym in central Ankara, the lifters say they follow a harsh, disciplined programme.