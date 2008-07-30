Shanaze Reade shows rebellious side of BMX

By John Mehaffey

LONDON (Reuters) - Reflecting the rebellious side of a sport nurtured in the Californian counter-culture of the 1960s, BMX rider Shanaze Reade is a self-described "badass chick who kicks guys."

The phrase disappeared along with her original website, now under reconstruction. By the time it is relaunched the British teenager may be an Olympic champion in the Games' newest sport.

Reade, 19, is Britain's leading exponent of bicycle motocross (BMX), developed to cater for enthusiasts who loved motocross but could not afford the equipment.

Races are short, around 350 meters, and start on a eight-meters high hill on dirt circuits including jumps and banked corners.

Reade, from a single-parent family, has ridden on the streets of the Cheshire town of Crewe since she was 10.

Her heroes include Kelly Holmes, the British runner who triumphed after years of injuries and disappointments to win the 800-1,500 double at the 2004 Athens Games.

"I just feel like I'm this local kid from Crewe still. When I see Kelly Holmes, I think, God yes she is an Olympian. I don't think I'm like that but it would be absolutely amazing if I won the Olympic Games," Reade told the BBC program Olympic Dreams.