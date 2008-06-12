Denmark looks to Rasmussen for badminton gold

By Gelu Sulugiuc

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Tine Rasmussen has excelled on the world badminton scene in the past year to win three major titles, fuelling Danish hopes that she could become the first non-Asian woman to win an Olympic gold in the sport in Beijing.

After years in the shadow of Danish ex-world champion Camilla Martin, Rasmussen won the All England title in March, adding to victories in the Malaysia and Japan Open tournaments.

Widely expected to win the European championship on home soil in April, the 28-year-old faltered in the final, losing out to Chinese-born German Xu Huaiwen.

Rasmussen, however, believes the defeat has helped her to find the right state of mind for August's Olympics.

"I have a lot of confidence and I will be there to fight for everything," the world number six told Reuters in an interview.

"I will go to Beijing to play my best badminton ever and if I do that it is a success for me. When you only set goals for medals it can be tough. To win the gold medal, everything has to go right at that moment."

BROTHER'S FOOTSTEPS