Northern Ireland looks to make peace dividend pay

By Jonathan Saul

BELFAST (Reuters) - For years, Northern Ireland was a byword for brutality and fear. But now, the tiny province is selling itself as a central, low-cost land of business opportunity, and investors are buying.

A year after Catholic and Protestant political foes put aside decades of hostility and agreed to share power in a regional government, attention is focused on opening the public sector-heavy economy and attracting investment.

"There is no doubt that Northern Ireland is now seen as being open for business," Economy Minister Nigel Dodds told Reuters. "People now see a major opportunity."

Northern Ireland's proximity to Europe, its English speaking population and still relatively lower cost base than centers such as London are helping to lure foreign money.

U.S. investors lead the pack and accounted for at least half the 1.1 billion pounds ($2.2 billion) invested in the past five years especially in financial services, technology and pharmaceuticals. Asian and European firms are also arriving.

"Increased political stability has improved Northern Ireland's brand image in the eyes of the world," said Ulster Bank economist Richard Ramsey.

The government plans to pump almost 20 billion pounds ($39.7 billion) into the economy over 10 years to develop tourism, repair infrastructure and regenerate neighborhoods that were violent flashpoints and scenes of clashes with British soldiers.